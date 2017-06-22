Living as a Black person is hard enough. I don’t want to, nor should I have to, live through more trauma at the hands of my entertainment source. Queen Sugar is a drama, the characters face a number of personal losses and difficult decisions within their families and communities. For example in last night’s premiere, Ralph Angel takes his girlfriend and son on a date. His son Blue is playing with the doll that he carries with him everywhere. The waiter suggests that he might want to be playing with a transformer instead. There it is, a subtle moment of gender policing that too many little Black boys experience. Ralph Angel defends Blue in a subtle but firm way that makes my heart flutter. Sure, it could have been worse, but the point was still made without us having to watch homophobic violence.