The climax of this episode is watching everyone prepare for Juneteenth dinner. (Did that dinner spread also have y'all drooling? I want to be in the Queen Sugar kitchen for a day.) On the way to dinner, we see Micah speeding down the highway in the brand new convertible he got from his dad for his birthday. While earlier in the episode he admitted knowing it was an attempt from his dad to buy his love, he sure is enjoying joyriding around in it — until he gets pulled over. As soon as I see the police sirens, my heart sinks for him. We can tell from the tension between him and the white police officer that this is not going to go well, but all hell breaks loose when Micah reveals that he doesn't have his driver's license on him and then attempts to reach over to look for his registration. The cop pulls out a gun, and next thing we know, Charley and Davis are both at the police station trying to find their son.