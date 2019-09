Feeling broken after her failed divorce mediation, Charley makes a surprising phone call: To her mom, who we haven't heard much about since she sent flowers to Charley's father's funeral in Season 1. Charley leaves her a voicemail telling her that she misses her. She's clearly lonely, and her next stop is Remy's house, even though in the last episode Remy told her he doesn't want to be involved while she's still technically married. Remy informs her that it's the anniversary of his wife's death. Eek, that's awkward. But he still invites her in and proceeds to open up about the grief of losing his wife. And then over pie, he apologizes to Charley for trying to rush things between them while she was still sorting through a divorce. Maybe things aren't over between these two, after all.