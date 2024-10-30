“I Missed So Much:” Why Grief Is So Complicated When You’re Undocumented

"Most undocumented immigrants are unable to travel outside of the country, so when a loved one back home is ill or passes away, they have but two choices: stay and continue living the life they have worked hard to build in the U.S. or leave knowing they may never be able to return to the home they created for themselves."
Roxana, Mexican
"Her death was a reminder that I had already missed so much life and there was no catching up. All I could do was cry and think about the moments that never were and would never be."
Valeria, Chilean
"She passed away earlier this year, and my heart will forever ache because she didn't get to meet my children in person. I believe this is the toughest moment in an undocumented person’s life."
Irving, Mexican
"For both my mother and father, their parents were their anchors back in Mexico and their reason for one day wanting to return. I am saddened to think of how it will impact them to one day go back and have to process their parents being gone."