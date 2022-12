Although DACA gives so many of us a new sense of safety and stability, the policy is extremely flawed. For one, it leaves out millions of undocumented immigrants who don’t qualify due to the arbitrary and restrictive requirements. For instance, to qualify for DACA, immigrants have to have entered the U.S. before their 16th birthday, be under the age of 31 as of June 15, 2012, and have either enrolled in school, graduated, obtained their GED, or be an honorably discharged veteran. Not everyone has the privilege of getting a higher education, and the age restrictions purposely leaves out our parents. DACA is also rooted in a “good” versus “bad” immigrant narrative that has been nothing but harmful. This misconception paints certain immigrants as productive members of society while the rest are labeled as criminals and unworthy of being in this country.