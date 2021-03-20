What Would It Be Like To Live In A World Without Borders?

Likewise, the current capacity crisis faced by the UK’s healthcare system is due to chronic underfunding by the government. The COVID-19 pandemic has painfully forced this issue to the forefront of public consciousness; in 2020 the very politicians and voters who supported further cuts to the NHS came out in the streets to clap for healthcare workers, drowning out the noise of their own hypocrisy with the din of mealy-mouthed gratitude that did nothing to change workers’ material circumstances and patients’ outcomes. Funding cuts have led to extreme pressure on staff, staff shortages, delays in accessing treatment, a lack of bed spaces and GP appointments and growing A&E waiting times. Meanwhile, immigration policies which introduced fees for healthcare, cutting migrant communities off from accessing vital services including services for pregnant people, have constructed barriers to accessing vital public services. In the midst of this, the government is plotting to continue selling off sections of the NHS, with a view to privatising the whole service to multinational companies. Strain is being placed on the NHS by the government, not by any patient wishing to access its services, irrespective of their immigration status.