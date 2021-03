What Would It Be Like To Live In A World Without Borders?

No borders requires us to take stock of the harm Britain has caused globally, including to working class citizens and undocumented people in its own country. It also means recognising that the relative affluence and wealth that some people enjoy in the UK might need to be compromised – in order that we can all be safe and comfortable – however, not dipping below levels that the majority of the people in the world would still perceive to be incredibly comfortable. There are practical steps we can take towards abolishing borders; it isn’t a pie in the sky idea. In the UK, we can begin chipping away at the everyday borders that exist by challenging and resisting the hostile environment (which includes discriminatory Right to Rent policies, document checks in healthcare settings and more). We can hold the media to account for the way they report on the topic of migration and support publications that report on things like the ‘refugee crisis’ in a sensitive and compassionate way. We can also have conversations with our loved ones and in our communities about how to support each other, and other migrant communities, to survive and thrive in the UK.