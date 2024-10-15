No, I Didn’t Marry My Partner For Papers. But I Understand If You Did

"After four years in the United States as an international student on an F-1 visa, I wanted to avoid the biggest stereotype upon graduation: the my-visa-is-about-to-expire-hence-marriage-is-the-solution pipeline. But I’ve come to realize there’s nothing wrong with people following this path, whether they marry for love as I did or wed solely for papers."
"I married an American citizen for love, but it didn’t take me long to hear unsolicited comments about my union."
"The United States provides few paths toward citizenship for many immigrants, and it’s understandable why some seek to marry for papéis."
"Marrying and getting a green card changed the trajectory of my career."
"If we have to marry — for love or just for papers — for everyone else to see the real us, then it’s clear that it’s the system that’s flawed."