The summer wardrobe is a blissfully carefree one. Unlike its wintry counterpart, tasked with the responsibility of keeping us warm, dry, and somewhat sane, warm-weather clothing need only provide a modicum of functionality and ideally, the conveyance of “good vibes,” whatever that means to you. Summer accessories have a similar flavor profile, and we find ourselves welcoming lightweight, ephemeral materials into the rotation — specifically, straw, sisal, seagrass, paper, and the like.
Nowhere are these fibers put to better use than in the woven basket bag. This penultimate summer tote is the perfect picture of vacation-oriented laissez-faire: so minimal and inconsequential are your possessions in this state of mind that you could simply toss them into a vessel fabricated from mountain grass and stroll off into the sunset. There is no laptop in this handbag, no gym clothes, prescriptions, or overloaded keychains. This bag conveys freedom, not responsibility.
Bearing all of this in mind, we set about rounding up the season’s best woven purses and basket bags and were delighted to find them in every conceivable shape and size. From torso-sized circle totes to miniature picnic baskets to an on-trend drawstring bag, the woven confections of 2022 are ready to accompany you on any and all adventures you have planned this summer.
