We love lamp leggings . The stretchy pants that first hit the scene in the 1960s and caught on fashion fire in the 1980s are still doing the damn butt-cupping to hip-hugging thing today. These all-purpose bottoms can be worn everywhere from gyms to brunch spots, couches, airports, and beyond with a careless ease that still feels fashun. We not only love leggings for supporting us in figure-flatting and moisture-wicking style, but we also love them for providing streamlined storage that we can actually use.