lamp leggings. The stretchy pants that first hit the scene in the 1960s and caught on fashion fire in the 1980s are still doing the damn butt-cupping to hip-hugging thing today. These all-purpose bottoms can be worn everywhere from gyms to brunch spots, sofas, airports, and beyond with a careless ease. We not only love leggings for supporting us in figure-flatting and moisture-wicking style, but we also love them for providing streamlined storage that we can actually use.
Leggings with pockets are the functional pocketed pant. We aren't talking about two-inch slits at the back of a waistband, we're talking built-in compartments that go deep enough to securely store our stuff. While your favourite pair of jeans won't hold a tablet-sized iPhone XR, overstuffed wallet, chunky keyring, granola bar, or a bottle of your favourite rosé (true story), a pair of stretchy pants should be able to. Ahead, we've rounded up the top-rated, deep-pocketed leggings that will securely stash your stuff — and still stylishly support your bottom half while dining on eggs Benedict or crushing Vinyasa flow.
