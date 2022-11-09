Your Guide To The Coziest Cashmere Gifts For Every Budget

As luck would have it, there's no shortage of cashmere floating around in commerce cyberspace this year. The luxurious wool, once considered the crème de la crème of natural fibers for its hefty price tag, is now available at any budget — from less than $30 to over $400. Just keep in mind that the purer the cashmere, the higher the price. Cashmere blends typically aren't as soft but are far more affordable.