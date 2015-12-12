5 Holiday Vacations & The Perfect Packing Lists For Each

The holiday season is packed with perks: gift giving, parties (both of the professional and personal sort), and plenty of chances to bust out your most festive outfits. Plus, for many people, it also means some well-deserved time off from work and school obligations.
It's time to take advantage of this and get out of town: That can mean returning to your hometown (high school reunion, anyone?) or visiting family members in a different state. But those who really want to travel outside the box have plenty of amazing holiday destinations to choose from. Whether you’re looking for a low-key beach vacay, an idyllic ski retreat, or a chance to discover one of the world's coolest cities, these five holiday vacations are guaranteed to satisfy any type of wanderlust.
And because the second-hardest decision after picking where to go is what to wear, we’ve done the hard work for you. Ahead, find perfect packing lists, tailored to your specific vacation needs. The only thing left to do is book your ticket, grab your favorite travel buddy, and prepare to have a blast.
