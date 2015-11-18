Getting all glammed up for the holidays simply isn't what it used to be. Namely because as a kid, throwing on a tacky sweater plus as many twinkly, ornament-inspired accessories as possible was the obvious choice. But now that we're older and a bit more sophisticated (at least attempting to be), we want our holiday look to feel festive but not over-the-top. And considering it's one of the only times of year to get away with wearing sparkle, it's hard to find that magic balance between disco ball and blasé.
That's why we tapped celebrity stylist Micaela Erlanger for her expertise on the grown-up way to wear all that glitters during the holidays. By fusing Banana Republic's no-fuss and glitzy pieces (think: oversized turtlenecks and sequined skirts), she proves dressing for the party season as an adult can be just as a fun as it was in pre-K, only this time it's with a little more self-control. Get Erlanger's secrets ahead, and don't worry: Both your inner kid and outer adult will be sartorially satisfied.
That's why we tapped celebrity stylist Micaela Erlanger for her expertise on the grown-up way to wear all that glitters during the holidays. By fusing Banana Republic's no-fuss and glitzy pieces (think: oversized turtlenecks and sequined skirts), she proves dressing for the party season as an adult can be just as a fun as it was in pre-K, only this time it's with a little more self-control. Get Erlanger's secrets ahead, and don't worry: Both your inner kid and outer adult will be sartorially satisfied.