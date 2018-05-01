Skip navigation!
Fashion
Too Thin Or Not Thin Enough? Ask Charli Howard: It’s Complicated
Landon Peoples
May 1, 2018
Beauty
4 Badass Halloween Costumes That Only Require 4 Common Products
Mi-Anne Chan
Oct 21, 2017
Beauty
3 Ways To Werk Liquid Lipstick
Hayley Mason
Jun 15, 2017
Beauty
How To Get The Perfect Highlight Every Time
Highlighter can be a fickle friend. Ads tease us with the promise of perfectly prismatic shine, while the model's out-of-this-world glow is so not the
by
Hayley Mason
Styling Tips
How To Use Accessories To Take Your Look From Basic To Boss
We've all heard the same style advice over and over again: A black leather crossbody and a timeless pair of sunnies will get you far. True, but what
by
Calvy Click
Fitness
The One-Month Challenge Every Runner Needs To Try
When we initially think about it, the idea of a leg workout seems a little, well, unnecessary. After all, we've been tottering around for well over 20
by
Calvy Click
Fitness
How To Make Your Lunges So Much More Effective
No gym membership? No problem. Whether you’re looking to start a new routine or wake up your existing one, check out our 60 Seconds To Fit series for
by
Calvy Click
Styling Tips
This New Smart Watch Is Made For Fashion Girls
There’s something about wearing a watch that makes us feel like we have our act together. Maybe it’s because a timepiece is a symbol of maturity and
by
Calvy Click
Styling Tips
Work-To-Party Outfits In Just A Few Easy Swaps
For most of us, the last thing we want to think about when getting dressed in the morning is what we're going to wear that night. During the majority of
by
Calvy Click
Fashion
7 Looks That Are Inspiring Our Holiday Travel Wardrobe
We'll be the first to admit that while our travel outfit goals are high, we rarely find ourselves in transit and completely loving our ensemble. Thanks to
by
Calvy Click
Living
The 5 Phases Of Getting Through The Holidays
It's the most wonderful time of the year, right? Well, not always. We all have our holiday misfire stories full of family drama, office parties gone
by
Lindsay Wile
Styling Tips
3 Ways To Ease Into Metallics
Anyone that came of age in the aughts can testify to the power of a little extra shimmer. It seems like everything we used back in the day had a glittery
by
Calvy Click
Street Style
12 Travel Outfit Ideas From Instagram's Best Dressed
Flip through Instagram (as if we had to ask), and the first thing you'll notice — besides the fall-foliage pics and pumpkin-patch selfies — is how
by
Calvy Click
Styling Tips
How Fashion People Do Travel Style
Despite our love for people-watching during brunch or a day at the park, we'll be the first to admit the airport is one of the most interesting places to
by
Calvy Click
Celebrity Style
4 Holiday Outfits That Are Festive But Not Over-The-Top
Getting all glammed up for the holidays simply isn't what it used to be. Namely because as a kid, throwing on a tacky sweater plus as many twinkly,
by
Calvy Click
Styling Tips
3 Easy Throw-On-&-Go Outfits
Sometimes you just want to be comfortable. Whether you're recovering from a crazy night out or simply need to treat yo'self, the main objective many
by
Calvy Click
Styling Tips
How To Bundle Up Like A Snowboarder
When your workplace is a snow-covered slope, you know a thing or two about keeping warm. Ask any athlete for tips on how to keep cozy in the most
by
Calvy Click
Home
This Easy DIY Will Make Your Friends Jealous
We’ll be the first to admit that sewing is a little misunderstood. It’s not the physical act of pushing a needle and thread through fabric that has
by
Calvy Click
Home
This DIY Is Exactly What Your Tiny Space Needs
When we think back on all of the arts and crafts projects we were forced to do as kids, some seem completely ridiculous (macaroni-encrusted picture
by
Calvy Click
Styling Tips
3 Unique Ways To Wear A Simple Shift Dress
Some hues are easier to wear than others, especially at work. Slipping into a safe navy or black number first thing in the morning seems like a foolproof
by
Calvy Click
Work & Money
The 5 Phases Of A Typical Monday
You wake up to a blaring alarm that sounds like a fire alarm might in the early 1900s and check your phone. It tells you that it's early Monday morning.
by
Lindsay Wile
Styling Tips
3 Wardrobe Hacks You Need This Fall
The beginning of a fresh, new season is always fun, but one thing’s for sure — updating your wardrobe can be stressful. Not to mention, letting go of
by
Calvy Click
Styling Tips
How To Dress For An Outdoorsy Trip & Still Look Amazing
It’s a proven fact that spending time outdoors makes us feel better. The fresh air, dose of sunshine, and gentle breeze are instant stress relievers,
by
Calvy Click
Fitness
The 30-Day Challenge That Will Transform Your Body
We have a to-do list. In fact, some of us have a to-do list for our to-do list...and a calendar that shows alarms for said to-do lists. But when we're
by
Calvy Click
Fashion
We Have A New Favorite British Brand
Take a second and recall what back-to-school shopping was like before the internet. With everyone picking up trends from the same local mall, the pressure
by
Calvy Click
Styling Tips
The Summer-Camp-Approved DIY We
Still
Love
Just because the days are getting shorter and the office AC's becoming less intense, doesn't mean you have to completely abandon those sweet summer
by
Calvy Click
Styling Tips
4 Fall Coats You Need — & How To Pull Them Off
Choosing a wear-with-everything coat sounds like a grand idea on the first day of fall, but come mid-season, you may find yourself in a serious style rut.
by
Calvy Click
Styling Tips
This ’00s Denim Fave Just Released A New Collection
Back on the cusp of Y2K, something life-changing happened — luckily, it wasn't the zombie apocalypse or worldwide computer freak-out everyone had
by
Calvy Click
Styling Tips
Go From Day To Night In 5 Seconds Flat
Getting ready for a night out on the town might be the most fun part of going out, but let’s face it — who has time for that? During a busy work week,
by
Calvy Click
Fashion
What If Your Instagram Could Take You On Vacation?
Take a quick scroll through your friends' Instagram pics, and chances are you’ll see more vacation 'grams than everyday shots. While it totally depends
by
Calvy Click
