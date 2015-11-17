Sometimes you just want to be comfortable. Whether you're recovering from a crazy night out or simply need to treat yo'self, the main objective many mornings is to keep the relaxed vibe going all day. That's why we teamed up with the coziest brand around, Hanes, to make that happen.
Thankfully, you don't have to leave your sense of style at home. Sheer mesh panels, tailored silhouettes, and refined details are just a few tricks of the trade. Find out all the tips fashion editor-at-large Annie Georgia Greenberg has up her (oh-so-flowy) sleeve by watching the clip above. Behold, the power of a comfortable bra that shapes to fit you and this fall's most essential item, the robe coat. Stay cozy, y'all!
