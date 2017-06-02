Story from Beauty

How To Get The Perfect Highlight Every Time

Hayley Mason
Highlighter can be a fickle friend. Ads tease us with the promise of perfectly prismatic shine, while the model's out-of-this-world glow is so not the result of makeup alone. When you do find that one unicorn luminizer, though — the one with a payoff that’s as good as advertised — you feel like you’ve hit the beauty jackpot. And you want to put that shit everywhere, right? We’re speaking from experience here, because that’s exactly how we felt after trying Laura Geller’s new Baked Gelato Swirl Illuminator in Diamond Dust, a 20th anniversary, limited-edition shade of the brand’s cult-favorite product.
But here’s the thing about highlighter. If you smear it everywhere, even the most impressive formulas can leave you looking more disco ball than ethereal goddess. (And there’s a time and a place for both.) If you’re going for the latter, there are three places to dust your favorite pixie dust that’ll really capture the light and leave you looking sent from above. Watch above as we break down the best highlighter application. Your fickle friend may just turn into your beauty bestie after all.
Banana Republic top, Topshop earrings. All makeup by Laura Geller.
written by Hayley Mason
photography direction by James Fideler; Executive Produced by Angela Sumner; Produced by Anissa Richmond; Photographed by Jess Nash; Styled by Calvy Click; Hair by Mirna Jose; Makeup by Priscilla Vargas; Set Design by Zuzu Snyder; Modeled by Karissa Rodriguez/Muse Model Management

