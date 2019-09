Why Fashion Girls Should Consider This Smart Watch

There’s something about wearing a watch that makes us feel like we have our act together. Maybe it’s because a timepiece is a symbol of maturity and punctuality (even if we’re habitually five minutes late to everything). Yet, even with all the reasons they can make our lives easier, we still hesitate when it comes to smart watches. Though undeniably savvy, we have to admit the prototypes haven’t been the most stylish of accoutrements. That is, until Samsung decided to shake things up with the new Gear S2.Despite the techy name, this completely customizable device is making a play for fashion girls’ wrists, specifically with a variety of street style-approved downloadable watch faces (all of them are available via the Samsung Gear app), an interchangeable band, and an elegant overall design. This much-anticipated new version just launched in November with 3G or 4G functionality, an added perk on top of the slew of apps you can use to streamline your habits like tracking your caffeine intake or checking texts on the DL.Inspired by this cool combination of form and function, we collaborated with Samsung to create the Gear S2 lookbook, showing just how chic it can look to keep track of time (and, well, your entire life). Check out the different styles and reasons to get on board with this tech-cessory ahead.