3 Ways To Werk Liquid Lipstick

Glossy lids, rainbow highlighter, tiger-eye hair color — these are just a few mega-trends we've put to the test lately (and frankly, we could keep going). But here's the thing with trends: They come and go — that's their nature. And when that happens, you're usually left with a product you don't use anymore and a wallet that's looking pretty empty. In an effort to keep up with what's new (and to save some dough), we prefer to invest in quality products that can be used to accomplish multiple looks vs. fads. Take Laura Geller's Fifty Kisses Lip Locking Liquid Color, for example. The formula goes on so smooth and rich, we'll be wearing it for ages. But it's versatile enough to create everything from a classic statement lip to bright ombré lips. Watch above as we create three looks using just liquid lipstick.
Banana Republic top, Metalepsis Projects earrings. All makeup by Laura Geller.
