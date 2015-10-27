We’ll be the first to admit that sewing is a little misunderstood. It’s not the physical act of pushing a needle and thread through fabric that has us stumped, rather the amount of supplies needed for this particular craft. Instead of investing too much time or money at your local supply store, check out this video we created with Cotton Incorporated for a rewarding project that doesn’t require a stitch of sewing.
With a few clever steps and the right fabric, you’ll have a pillow that's soft to the touch and easy to wash, without having to invest in your first sewing machine since home ec. Plus, picking your own fabric means you can customize your new cushion to match whatever your heart desires — including your cat, Fluffy.
Advertisement