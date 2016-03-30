We've all heard the same style advice over and over again: A black leather crossbody and a timeless pair of sunnies will get you far. True, but what happens when winter turns to spring? It's only natural to crave super-cute add-ons for a fresh look when a new season calls for it.
That's why we teamed up with Fossil to find the best (and in some cases, smartest) accessories out there that aren't quite so expected. Ahead, we'll prove that a scarf in a rainbow of colors or a sleek boss-lady smartwatch is the perfect way to take your look to the next level. Read on for the new essentials and a little encouragement to liven up your accessories arsenal as well as your everyday wears — you'll be glad you did.
