When your workplace is a snow-covered slope, you know a thing or two about keeping warm. Ask any athlete for tips on how to keep cozy in the most inhospitable situations and you'll be in for a long list of highly regarded options. But if you want advice from the coolest-looking people on the mountain, tap a snowboarder.
Known for a style that's unique to the individual, amateur and pro boarders alike are great to look to for adventurous getups that go beyond basic fleece layers. That's why we tapped Burton on how to make a unique statement on and off the slopes. Thanks to the brand's laid-back silhouettes, aggressively cool prints, and smartly designed functionality (its coats will keep you toasty no matter what), we've found all the essentials needed for some much-needed inspiration. Looking to hit refresh on this season's essentials or try out a new look? Then take a page from those who know outerwear best — even if you're not planning to strap on a board anytime soon.
Known for a style that's unique to the individual, amateur and pro boarders alike are great to look to for adventurous getups that go beyond basic fleece layers. That's why we tapped Burton on how to make a unique statement on and off the slopes. Thanks to the brand's laid-back silhouettes, aggressively cool prints, and smartly designed functionality (its coats will keep you toasty no matter what), we've found all the essentials needed for some much-needed inspiration. Looking to hit refresh on this season's essentials or try out a new look? Then take a page from those who know outerwear best — even if you're not planning to strap on a board anytime soon.