Some hues are easier to wear than others, especially at work. Slipping into a safe navy or black number first thing in the morning seems like a foolproof habit, but every once in a while, it's good to step out in a brighter, bolder shade to keep you on your toes.
That's why we teamed up with DVF to challenge you to wear an unexpected color in one of the most expected silhouettes: the workday shift dress. Follow along to see how fashion editor-at-large Annie Georgia Greenberg works this standout item into three completely diverse looks. And just like that, your morning routine is a tad brighter.
