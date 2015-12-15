Work To Party Outfit Styling Ideas

For most of us, the last thing we want to think about when getting dressed in the morning is what we're going to wear that night. During the majority of the year, we can get away with going out in our commuter flats and overstuffed tote bag, but the holiday party circuit presents an entirely different challenge. At a time when fancy dresses and embellished heels are de rigueur, it's hard to imagine getting on that level without rushing home to change three times (more like five, let's be honest). But with the right pieces, you can create outfits that translate to the office and after-hours invites without any extra scrambling.
So we partnered with Bali intimates to bring you a few easy hacks that can easily take your daytime look to full-on disco. All you need is a no-fuss foundation — like a comfy, versatile bra — and a fresh take on your traditional office styles; for example, wearing a longline vest as a dress (yes, really) and a blazer as a top. So ahead, we whipped up five looks that prove the simplest tweaks can be more transformative than an entire outfit overhaul. Plus, these swaps can easily be done at the office, which means you'll be much less likely to bail on all the fun, namely all those epic photo booth (and mistletoe) ops to flaunt your outfit.
So we partnered with Bali intimates to bring you a few easy hacks that can easily take your daytime look to full-on disco. All you need is a no-fuss foundation — like a comfy, versatile bra — and a fresh take on your traditional office styles; for example, wearing a longline vest as a dress (yes, really) and a blazer as a top. So ahead, we whipped up five looks that prove the simplest tweaks can be more transformative than an entire outfit overhaul. Plus, these swaps can easily be done at the office, which means you'll be much less likely to bail on all the fun, namely all those epic photo booth (and mistletoe) ops to flaunt your outfit.