6 Outfits Totally Worth Getting Off The Couch For

Gina Marinelli
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Even on a Saturday night, the appeal of a plush sofa, a pint of fro-yo, and your worn-in sweats is enough to make you choose hibernation over celebration. But during the holiday season, when you find yourself happily (and perhaps overwhelmingly) on everyone's invite list, it doesn’t hurt to have a little extra boost of motivation to live a little. And we think that comes in the form of six too-good-to-stay-home outfits.

This year, we’re facing the inevitable marathon party-season with a yes attitude and style that's anything but expected. And together with Primark's of-the-moment offerings, each of these ensembles will not only prevent last-minute flakiness — that’s really not your style anyway — they'll also provide fresh, festive takes on going-out gear that’ll make you oh so happy you RSVP'd.

So, excuses be damned. In fact, the outfits ahead nix them all with clever sartorial solutions. And hey, that cozy recliner will always be there when you get home.

Shop the looks ahead at Primark in Boston (Downtown Crossing, 10 Summer Street) and King of Prussia, PA (King of Prussia Mall, 160 N. Gulph Road).
Unexpected Party Outfits - Going Out Ensembles
written by Gina Marinelli
Photographed by Thomas Giddings; Styled by Sasha Kelly; Hair by Tamas Tuzes at L'Atelier NYC; Makeup by Tracy Alfajora at Jed Root ; Set Design by Lauren Nikrooz at The Magnet Agency ; Modeled by Anna Grostina at New York Models ; Photo direction by Ida Hariri

More from Styling Tips