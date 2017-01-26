Skip navigation!
Liza Darwin
Stores
Another Beloved Teen Retailer Is Closing Its Doors
Liza Darwin
Jan 26, 2017
Shopping
Why You Should Always Wash New Clothes Before Wearing Them
Liza Darwin
Aug 10, 2016
Fashion
12 Conversations The Fashion Industry Doesn't Want To Have
Liza Darwin
Dec 28, 2015
Fashion
5 Holiday Vacations & The Perfect Packing Lists For Each
The holiday season is packed with perks: gift giving, parties (both of the professional and personal sort), and plenty of chances to bust out your most
Liza Darwin
Stores
Just HOW Skinny Are Store Mannequins?
Fashion’s relationship with body image is a notoriously complicated one. Discussions surrounding this issue usually refer to problems like the
Liza Darwin
Styling Tips
29 Lies Fashion Magazines Have Told You
For an industry that thrives on creativity, individuality, and self-expression, fashion sure has a lot of restrictions. More often than not, having
Liza Darwin
Stores
How The "Treasure Hunt" Method Tricks You Into Shopping More
Where most designers operate on the seasonal fashion cycle with runway shows and highly scheduled drop dates, the fast-fashion world's system far more
Liza Darwin
Trends
This Therapist Is Making The "Divorce Dress" A Thing
Acquiring that perfect wedding dress (whether it's a custom Vera Wang gown or a low-key, indie-brand find) has long been considered one of life's ultimate
Liza Darwin
Designers
This Is What A $1 Million Fur Coat With Silver Tips Looks Like
From his omnipresent crew of attractive men to his far-flung runway locales and his well-crafted personal brand, Karl Lagerfeld has never been a designer
Liza Darwin
Fashion
Eva Chen Just Landed A MAJOR New Gig
🙆🏻😁🎉💥🎊✨🎋💃🏻👯✔️🔝🔜💯! Beyond excited to announce that I'll be joining the brilliant team at Instagram as head of
Liza Darwin
Fashion
Watch The Incredible Amount Of Editing That Really Goes Into One ...
Instagram's mission is "to capture and share the world's moments," but everyone knows that even the best moments look way better with a filter. Nobody
Liza Darwin
Shopping
This Line Solved The Most Annoying Tall-Girl Problems
Thanks to the recent uptick in cool-girl brands with petite lines — like Reformation's "Don't Call Me Cute" collection and 7 For All Mankind's
Liza Darwin
Celebrity Style
All The Details On Katy Perry's Brand-New H&M Gig
Ladies, Gentlemen & unlabeled- let's take a petite pause on the beauteous summer we are experiencing & open our calendars tooooo...🎄🎁THE
Liza Darwin
Mens
This Video Shows How Far Men's Fashion Has Come In 100 Years
Men’s fashion these days means so much more than tailored suits and neckties. Between all the killer street style looks and surprisingly wearable runway
by
Liza Darwin
Fashion
The
Sex And The City
Trends We Never Thought Would Make ...
We’ll always love Sex and the City for its memorable life lessons, its rosy — though oftentimes inaccurate — portrayal of being single in Manhattan,
Liza Darwin
Designers
Kendall Jenner Strips Down In Calvin Klein's Sexed-Up Underwear Ads
Kendall Jenner really loves her Calvins. The model has already done her fair share of posing for Calvin Klein in the past, whether she's sporting
Liza Darwin
Trends
Southern Slogan Shirts Are Selling Out Online
These days, anyone with a Wi-Fi signal has instant access to runway trends, fashion brands, and style blogs from all over the world. Although that's led
Liza Darwin
Stores
After Hearing Your Complaints, Levi's Is Changing Its Denim
Between the never-ending variations on fits, fabric choices, and even price points, finding the perfect pair of jeans is usually easier said than done.
Liza Darwin
Trends
Meet The People Who Suffer From "Kosmemophobia" — A Fear Of Jewelry
From Givenchy's ornate oversized septum rings to Rodarte's faux brow piercings, the runway has been home to plenty of dangerously over-the-top jewelry
Liza Darwin
Shopping
This Scarf Can Tell When You're Having A Bad Day
Mood rings will forever be associated with cheesy arcade games and '90s nostalgia, but recently this old-school trend has undergone a surprising
Liza Darwin
Fashion
This Documentary Goes Behind The Scenes Of The Plus-Size Modeling...
Thanks to outspoken advocates such as Tess Holliday and Ashley Graham, as well as online movements like #Droptheplus, today’s plus-size models have made
Liza Darwin
Wellness
Woolmark's Adorable Video Shows Where Your Sweaters Come From
While documentaries like The True Cost have pulled back the curtain on the grim reality of fast fashion, sustainable brands are eager to expose their own
Liza Darwin
Fashion
This Denim Model Literally Has The Best Butt In The Business
Thanks to lucrative endorsement deals, famous friend circles, and massive Instagram followings, the current crop of supermodels has risen from catwalk
Liza Darwin
Designers
Donna Karan Steps Down At Her Own Company
After 31 years of designing wardrobe staples for the modern woman, Donna Karan has announced that she is stepping down from her post at her eponymous
Liza Darwin
Shopping
UNIQLO Teams Up With A Muslim Fashion Blogger For A Modest Collec...
While many mass-market retailers are busy recruiting buzzy runway stars for designer collaborations, UNIQLO has always taken a unique approach to brand
Liza Darwin
Stores
Victoria's Secret Ends Its Controversial "On-Call" Shifts
There are plenty of frustrating things about working in retail, but arguably one of the worst aspects of the job is “call-in work.” For employees,
Liza Darwin
Celebrity Style
This 9-Year-Old Just Landed A Marc Jacobs Ad Campaign
Betty Lowe • Marc Jacobs Fall '15 campaign photographed by David Sims A photo posted by Marc Jacobs (@marcjacobs) on Jun 26, 2015 at 2:47pm PDT Over
Liza Darwin
Stores
Lululemon Recalls 300,000 Hoodies For Causing Facial Injuries
Between the infamous 2013 yoga pants sheergate and the subsequent rude comments made by the company's founder, Chip Wilson, Lululemon has already seen its
Liza Darwin
Shopping
This Sweatshirt Is Made To Last For 30 Years
We're always on the hunt for the perfect sweatshirt, especially one that can match workout leggings and also compliment a fancy designer skirt. While
Liza Darwin
Fashion
Target, eBay, & Other Retailers Ban All Confederate Flag Merch
As a symbol of Civil War–era slavery, the Confederate battle flag has served as a painful — and polarizing — relic of American history for many.
Liza Darwin
