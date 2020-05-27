It was an interesting choice to dress Marge in an item that appears repeated — even more so when considering the scene in which Dickie criticizes Tom for washing the one shirt he owns — and one that sets her apart from the world of the men who are more concerned with the clothes people are wearing, rather than what these clothes can conceal about a person. While she can afford to wear anything that she wants to, she’s most at ease in a simple shirt that says less about her place in society than the clothes she wears when she leaves the sleepy seaside town and re-enters society in Rome — which is when I usually stop watching the film for the summer inspiration.