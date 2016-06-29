The words "linen" and "shirt" don't immediately scream "fashion." For most of us, the two in tandem likely conjure images of people buttoned up in khaki-colored long sleeves on a safari, or vacationers ambling down a white-sand beach with an equally white linen shirt (fastened by a single button) flapping in the wind.



While both of those situations might sound nice (seriously, we'll take a trip to either), neither clears the bar of high style. But that doesn't mean linen shirts are down for the count completely. Updated takes on the dress shirt have been waltzing down runways for a few seasons now, and linen shirts are finally taking all the right cues.



So say goodbye to those too-traditional (and stereotypical) numbers with the 15 modern updates ahead. They look so good, you might not even believe they're linen — but there's no doubt you'll be able to breathe easy in them all summer long.