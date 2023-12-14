12 Linen Shirts To See You Through The Hottest Months Of The Year

Whether you like your linen subtle or statement-making, there is an option around for every taste this season, particularly when comes to linen shirts. For the minimalists among us, Uniqlo has block colour button-downs in every shade of the rainbow, while Cos and Mango have classic short-sleeved iterations to see you through the summer heat. If you're looking for something a little more adventurous, Oroton and Venroy have created intricate broderie-embellished linen shirts, while Harago's designs are adorned with intricate floral embroidery.