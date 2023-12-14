12 Linen Shirts To See You Through The Hottest Months Of The Year

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
If I were to choose one fabric to wear throughout summer, on repeat for eternity, it would undoubtedly be linen.
The fabric is a breathable and moisture-wicking natural fibre, which allows heat to escape from your body, rather than trapping it in. It is also quick-drying, and very durable, meaning that when you purchase a linen item, it's sure to stay in your wardrobe for years to come. Not to mention, its sustainability properties. As a fabric, linen is quite eco-friendly to produce, as the flax seed crop requires substantially less water than other fabrics (like cotton for example).
Whether you like your linen subtle or statement-making, there is an option around for every taste this season, particularly when comes to linen shirts. For the minimalists among us, Uniqlo has block colour button-downs in every shade of the rainbow, while Cos and Mango have classic short-sleeved iterations to see you through the summer heat. If you're looking for something a little more adventurous, Oroton and Venroy have created intricate broderie-embellished linen shirts, while Harago's designs are adorned with intricate floral embroidery.
Either way, just like a linen dress, you'll never regret adding a linen shirt to your warm-weather rotation. Keep scrolling for 12 of the best available right now.