Thanks to the reimagining of designers like Ciao Lucia and Staud, the prairie dress is far from its old-fashioned and frumpy ways. And with the perfect balance of casual and chic, it’s the ultimate uniform for a lady of leisure. However, its usual bold floral and gingham prints can be quite intimidating if you’re looking to buy into the trend for the first time. That’s why we suggest a flowy, all-white number. You can keep the frills, the overly dramatic sleeves , and the embroidery without feeling like you’re actually living in the 1800s.