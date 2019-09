What’s your Coachella status? Are you a veteran attendee traveling with a posse of fellow festival diehards? Or are you a first-timer who just couldn’t resist the opportunity to see Childish Gambino and Tame Impala in the same weekend? No matter where you lie on the festival-going spectrum, with the first weekend of the legendary live event less than three weeks away, you’re probably debating what to pack . If you’re anything like us, you’re hopping around the web, checking out everything from a conversation-starting pair of earrings to a breezy sundress that will help keep your sun-baked body ventilated in style.