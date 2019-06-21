Story from Shopping

7 "Rules" To Conquer Music Festival Dressing In 2019

Emily Ruane
Photo: Courtesy of Lauren Thompson.
What’s your Lovebox status? Are you a veteran attendee traveling with a posse of fellow festival diehards? Or are you a first-timer who just couldn’t resist the opportunity to see Solange and Lizzo in the same weekend? No matter where you lie on the festival-going spectrum, with the first weekend of the legendary live event three weeks away, you’re probably debating what to pack. If you’re anything like us, you’re hopping around the web, checking out everything from a conversation-starting pair of earrings to a breezy sundress that will help keep your sun-baked body ventilated in style.
Read on for our highly practical (but still totally stylish) advice on getting the most out of your festival experience, along with some shopping finds that deserve headliner status in your suitcase.
1 of 23

Rule 1: Layer Up



Luckily, layering only enhances your outfit potential.
Shop This
Patagonia
Lightweight Fleece Pullover
£110.00
2 of 23
Shop This
Monki
Tie-dye Pink Jacket
£60.00
Monki
Tie Dye Denim Skirt
£30.00
3 of 23
Shop This
Weekday
Rain Coat
£55.00
4 of 23
Shop This
Levi's
Original Trucker Jacket
£85.00
5 of 23

Rule 2: Find Your Goldilocks Bag



In a festival setting, the handbag conundrum is real. Never fear: with options on the spectrum from small and mini backpacks to fanny packs and sling bags, you can easily party with your provisions by your side.
Shop This
Balenciaga
Neon Embroidered Canvas Belt Bag
£550.00£385.00
6 of 23
Shop This
Hype
Pink Bubble Mini Backpack
£24.99
7 of 23
Shop This
COS
Small Leather Crossbody Bag
£69.00
8 of 23

Rule 3: Think About SPF (sun-protective fashion)



Sunscreen is a must-have, but we also encourage strategic accessorising — hats, proper sunnies, and scarves — to supplement your SPF regimen.
Shop This
Urban Outfitters
Tie-dye Bucket Hat
£22.00
9 of 23
Shop This
River Island
Lilac Cardigan With Jewelled Buttons
£36.00
10 of 23
Shop This
Topshop
Rectangle Sunglasses
£14.00
11 of 23

Rule 4: Activewear > Underwear



Pair your easy-breezy, boho layers with activewear in eye-popping colours for maximum style and comfort.

Shop This
Weekday
Play Net Dress
£35.00
12 of 23
Shop This
Topshop
Capri Leather Shorts
£145.00
13 of 23
Shop This
Zimmermann
Goldie Floral-print Linen Maxi Dress
£495.00
14 of 23
Shop This
Aries
Logo Print Sweatshirt
£143.63
15 of 23

Rule 5: Be Strategically Cute With Accessories



What we talk about when we talk about Lovebox “accessories” really falls under the jurisdiction of supplies — sunblock, water, and portable chargers are must-haves for maintaining comfort, hydration, and a constant stream of envy-inducing Stories.
Shop This
Jennifer Behr
Silk Faille Scrunchie
£93.00£38.00
16 of 23
Shop This
Prada
Satin Headband
£170.00
17 of 23
Shop This
Anthropologie
Faux Pearl-embellished Hair Clips
£22.00
18 of 23

Rule 6: Don't Be Precious



Embrace the casual vibes so you can focus on what you came for: the tunes.
Shop This
Levi's
501 High Waisted Shorts
£50.00
19 of 23
Shop This
Arket
Linen Cotton Tailored Shorts
£55.00
20 of 23
Shop This
Monki
Cotton Dungarees
£35.00
21 of 23

Rule 7: Be Nice



Choose statement pieces that remind your fellow-revelers that you’re all at the festival to have a fun, safe, and drama-free experience.
Shop This
Susan Alexandra
Lolita Earrings
£67.15
22 of 23
Shop This
L.F.MARKEY
Oversized Printed Cotton T-shirt
£45.00£27.00
23 of 23
Shop This
J.W. Anderson x Converse
Glitter Chuck Taylor Converse
£110.00
