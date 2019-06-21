7 "Rules" To Conquer Music Festival Dressing In 2019

What’s your Lovebox status? Are you a veteran attendee traveling with a posse of fellow festival diehards? Or are you a first-timer who just couldn’t resist the opportunity to see Solange and Lizzo in the same weekend? No matter where you lie on the festival-going spectrum, with the first weekend of the legendary live event three weeks away, you’re probably debating what to pack. If you’re anything like us, you’re hopping around the web, checking out everything from a conversation-starting pair of earrings to a breezy sundress that will help keep your sun-baked body ventilated in style.
Read on for our highly practical (but still totally stylish) advice on getting the most out of your festival experience, along with some shopping finds that deserve headliner status in your suitcase.
Rule 2: Find Your Goldilocks Bag
In a festival setting, the handbag conundrum is real. Never fear: with options on the spectrum from small and mini backpacks to fanny packs and sling bags, you can easily party with your provisions by your side.
Rule 3: Think About SPF (sun-protective fashion)
Sunscreen is a must-have, but we also encourage strategic accessorising — hats, proper sunnies, and scarves — to supplement your SPF regimen.
Rule 4: Activewear > Underwear
Pair your easy-breezy, boho layers with activewear in eye-popping colours for maximum style and comfort.
Rule 5: Be Strategically Cute With Accessories
What we talk about when we talk about Lovebox “accessories” really falls under the jurisdiction of supplies — sunblock, water, and portable chargers are must-haves for maintaining comfort, hydration, and a constant stream of envy-inducing Stories.
Rule 6: Don't Be Precious
Embrace the casual vibes so you can focus on what you came for: the tunes.
Rule 7: Be Nice
Choose statement pieces that remind your fellow-revelers that you’re all at the festival to have a fun, safe, and drama-free experience.
