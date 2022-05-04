What The Moms Of R29 Actually Want For Mother’s Day

"The best Mother's Day gift I ever received was my latest iPhone from my daughter. She paid for it with her first paycheck at her first job when she could have treated herself to something nice. She shipped the phone to Chicago from New York with a case in my favorite color too, so I was very touched. This Mother's Day, I am wishing for a red Goyard Saint Louis PM canvas tote bag from my two lovely sons and daughter." – Agnes, 59