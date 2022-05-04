What The Moms Of R29 Actually Want For Mother’s Day

Fancy face cream, elaborate floral arrangements, breakfast in bed: The traditional list of go-to Mother's Day gifts is seemingly endless. (An adorable coupon book filled with vouchers for hugs and dish-washing never failed to be a hit in our household.) However, even shopping pros like us admit that buying something for the mom who already has everything can prove a daunting task. With that in mind, we circulated a top-secret (kidding) questionnaire to the mamas of R29 to ask them the very question you yourself may be hesitant to pose to your own madre: What's at the top of your Mother's Day wish list? Ahead, peruse and shop their honest and thoughtful responses below.
"[I'm wishing for] a one-day hotel stay at the 1 Hotel in Brooklyn and these Loeffler Randall bow heels that I mentioned in my green-themed shopping column. I really want a whole bunch of new underwear and fancy lingerie." — Simone, 40
"I would be overjoyed if I could sleep in to my heart’s content, but because that may not be possible, I'm asking for new bedding to make my existing minimal sleep time as rejuvenating as possible. I'm a sucker for a good pair of linen sheets, and I have heard really good things about the direct-to-consumer brand Quince from my fellow Most Wanted team members. Maybe someone will gift me the brand's linen duvet cover that our lifestyle writer Alexandra Polk is obsessed with." — Emily, 38
"Honestly, jewelry. [I love] local artisans from Brooklyn, à la Catbird and Page Sargisson. " — Cory, 45
"I would love to be with both of my children on Mother’s Day because they both live out of town! would also love more perfume — Miss Dior Blooming Bouquet is on my list." — Yulonda, 52
"I would love some cute PJ’s — especially cotton two-piece classic sets. Can’t have too many of them." — Susie, 56
"The best Mother's Day gift I ever received was my latest iPhone from my daughter. She paid for it with her first paycheck at her first job when she could have treated herself to something nice. She shipped the phone to Chicago from New York with a case in my favorite color too, so I was very touched. This Mother's Day, I am wishing for a red Goyard Saint Louis PM canvas tote bag from my two lovely sons and daughter." – Agnes, 59
