A Love Letter To Our Favorite Vans Of The Summer

The past decade has seen many fashion girl sneaker phases. There were our beloved white Adidas Stan Smiths that were worn until the soles fell apart, a parade of semi-functional Nikes hoarded more for their exclusive prints and color ways than for actual use at the gym, and our minimal, low-top Converse that kickstarted the idea of wearing sneakers with a dress. But in the last few years, a new contender, and unexpected California skater bro brand, has snuck its way into our hearts.
Vans has been hitting the pavement hard with designer collaborations and a never-ending stream of nostalgic throwback styles with a modern twist that are too cool (and I don't use that word lightly) not to love. There's been the sparkly collaboration with Opening Ceremony — one of its premier, trend-driven retailers; the fuzzy collection at Nordstrom that prompted us to pen an open letter requesting velcro Vans for adults after spotting the kids version — which was indeed granted; and now, a trail of high-end capsules that have us freaking out each time a new one is rolled out.
For a sneaker that has only a handful of major silhouettes, Vans has really capitalized on knowing just what fashion girls want. Instead of creating one classic white style we're all wearing, it's honed in on designing an endless amount of unique customizable options and pre-made choices within a few recognizable cuts. And that method is exactly why we can't own just one pair.
Ahead, we've rounded up 16 of our favorite styles that are currently available. Whether you're a Vault by Vans girl or stick with the latest leather slip-ons, you'll be surprised at just how good all these sneakers look.