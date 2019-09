A Love Letter To Our Favorite Vans Of The Summer

Vans has been hitting the pavement hard with designer collaborations and a never-ending stream of nostalgic throwback styles with a modern twist that are too cool (and I don't use that word lightly) not to love. There's been the sparkly collaboration with Opening Ceremony — one of its premier, trend-driven retailers; the fuzzy collection at Nordstrom that prompted us to pen an open letter requesting velcro Vans for adults after spotting the kids version — which was indeed granted; and now, a trail of high-end capsules that have us freaking out each time a new one is rolled out.