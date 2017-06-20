A Love Letter To Our Favorite Vans Of The Summer

The past decade has seen many fashion girl sneaker phases. There were our beloved white Adidas Stan Smiths that were worn until the soles fell apart, a parade of semi-functional Nikes hoarded more for their exclusive prints and color ways than for actual use at the gym, and our minimal, low-top Converse that kickstarted the idea of wearing sneakers with a dress. But in the last few years, a new contender, and unexpected California skater bro brand, has snuck its way into our hearts.