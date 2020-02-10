These Sex Toys Will Make Your Valentine’s Day Even Hotter

Valentine’s Day is coming soon, and don’t you want to make sure you’re coming, too? Whether you’re single or partnered, a sex toy is a much better V-Day gift than a bouquet or sweets. Flowers die. Chocolate gets eaten. But you can re-charge your favorite vibrator.
If you have a partner, you might consider a couple’s sex toy or something versatile that you can use during foreplay. Or treat yourself to your favorite for-one style and turn it into a present for you both. If you know you love wand vibes, for instance, buy one and ask your partner if they'd be up for using it on you or watching you use it on yourself.
On the other hand, if you’re single, February 14 is the perfect time to embrace solo sex, aka masturbation. Maybe try a new kind of sex toy, such as a rabbit vibe or a glass dildo. Or you could level up with a fancier version of a favorite style, such as a silicone bullet vibe instead of a cheaper plastic one.
Whatever your Valentine’s Day situation, we’ve got a sex toy suggestion for you.
