10 Gift-Worthy Sex Toys To Make Valentine’s Day Even Sexier

If you don't know where to start, here are some hot-shopping tips. For those with a partner, you might consider a couple’s sex toy that you can use jointly during foreplay or try treating yourself to a favourite for-one style turned into a present for two. (If you know you love wand vibes, for example, buy one and ask your partner if they'd be up for using it on you or watching you use it on yourself .) For singles, February 14 is the perfect time to embrace solo sex by trying out a new kind of toy (like a rabbit or a glass dildo) or levelling up with the fancier version of your favourite style (like a silicone bullet vibe instead of the cheaper plastic one). When it comes to self-love, the sky's the limit.