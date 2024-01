At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.Valentine's Day is coming, and with it, so are tons of deals on sex toys. From viral rose vibrators by the bushel to lacy lingerie, there's no shortage of ways to increase your pleasure during the holiday of love. This year, sex toy newcomer Pepper Together wants to get in on the action. The luxury wellness brand, which launched in 2021, aims to enrich individuals' sex lives for both solo and partnered sex, which screams Valentine's Day to us. Whether you want to indulge in some self-love or share in some amorous sensations with a friend or lover, Pepper Together has options a-plenty worth your while. Best of all? They're all under $100. When it comes to luxury vibrators , we've seen prices reach upwards of double that, so we think it'd be wise to poke around and see what's available for your pleasure.Keep reading to check out Pepper's top two best-selling vibrators — one for solo play and one for shared — and learn why they could be the perfect addition to your sex toy box, no matter what your Valentine's plans are.