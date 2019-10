I’m 31, Have Unexplained Infertility, And IVF Only Cost Me $300. This Is My Fertility Diary

The last time we met with our IVF specialist was earlier this year when we first discussed “the plan.” First, we’d try IUI — the turkey baster method — which involves inserting my husband’s sperm into my uterus via a catheter. My husband’s insurance approved three rounds, and all of them failed.Today, we’re meeting with our doctor to assess our next steps. She says we could try another round of IUI, but after the failed attempts, she advises against it. We decide to start prepping for IVF. I’m currently on my period , and we still need my husband’s insurance to approve it, so we’ll lose another month before we can get started.I’m prescribed birth control for when my next cycle starts. My doctor tells me it’ll help me start with “a clean slate,” so to speak. The last time I took the pill was over a year ago, so I keep forgetting to take it, causing a month of spotting.