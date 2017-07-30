Although it can be lovely when people get a successful result, it’s a double-edged sword – 50% of people will be below average and some are well below. “I see a lot of these people in my practice and I say think of Pandora’s box – once you undo the ribbon and let the genies out you can’t put them back in, so you have to be prepared for a result which is not optimum,” says Ledger. He thinks you need to be sure you want to know because it can be quite psychologically stressful and harmful to women who believe themselves to be healthy to find out they’ve got a low egg reserve. "That’s quite a traumatic thing for someone to deal with, particularly if they’re not in a position or in a relationship where they can have a child quickly.”