16 Two-Tone Looks To Try For Spring

Have you ever found the perfect sweater, only to get caught between two beautiful shades? Instead of putting yourself through apparel anxiety, why not buy one that offers both colors at the same time? Whether you call it two-tone, bicolor, or colorblocking, the trend is appearing on the runways, in beauty, and even in our homes.
As seen at Roksanda's spring 2018 presentation, a pink satin gown layered over trousers in red, yellow, or blue is a fresh take on casual elegance. The likes of Céline, Molly Goddard, and Fyodor Golan have also embraced contrasting colors for their spring collections. Where monochromatic black and white has long been the favored twosome, spring style is going beyond basic neutrals to a world of bold combinations. Of all the pairs, pink and red continues to reign supreme; the duo first popped up during fashion week last September and shows no signs of slowing down.
Now, there's a wealth of two-tone treasures out there. Here's some of our favorites.