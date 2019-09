16 Two-Tone Looks To Try For Spring

As seen at Roksanda 's spring 2018 presentation, a pink satin gown layered over trousers in red, yellow, or blue is a fresh take on casual elegance. The likes of Céline Molly Goddard , and Fyodor Golan have also embraced contrasting colors for their spring collections. Where monochromatic black and white has long been the favored twosome, spring style is going beyond basic neutrals to a world of bold combinations. Of all the pairs, pink and red continues to reign supreme; the duo first popped up during fashion week last September and shows no signs of slowing down.