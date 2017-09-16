Erin O'Connor closed the show, which was both styled and cast by Molly's younger sister, Alice, in a glittering silver dress with a black tulle petticoat peeking out beneath, as the audience began to applaud enthusiastically and dance in their seats. Molly Goddard's SS18 woman is our kinda girl; she's on her way to a gallery opening and then for a steak. She's fun, she's smart, she's feminine, she's strong. Just three years ago this week, Molly showed her first ever collection for SS15 and my, what a way she's come.