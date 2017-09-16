Earlier this week, Refinery29 named Molly Goddard as one of our favourite designers on the London style scene and this afternoon the young talent reaffirmed just why she's such an uplifting, powerful fashion force. For her SS18 show, the 29-year-old designer brought a smile to every face in the densely packed audience with a procession of relaxed and self-assured models who meandered down the catwalk, some pausing to dance, some pausing to stretch and some pausing to pose.
Edie Campbell, fresh from opening Matty Bovan's SS18 show as part of Fashion East, began the party, strutting down the catwalk in an elegant white voluminous gown, with a glass of wine and cigarette in hand. The show notes explained the whimsical sense of carefree celebration with the humorous statement: "My doctor told me to watch my drinking. Now I drink in front of a mirror."
Whooping erupted throughout the show space each time a model struck a pose or twirled around the raised platforms, punctuating the catwalk, while London's Mayor, Sadiq Khan, beamed in the front row. Apparently his daughter is a big fan of Molly's. A refreshed focus on detail and craft formed the basis of the collection, as silhouettes were refined through cutting and contrasting weights. Goddard's signature colourful frothy tulle frocks were interspersed with shimmering sequinned pieces, vivid satin structured blazers, pinstriped wrap skirts and gathered form-fitting dresses. Babydoll dresses were worn over slim trousers, while striped knitwear and black boots or brogues added a tomboy feel to some of the looks.
Erin O'Connor closed the show, which was both styled and cast by Molly's younger sister, Alice, in a glittering silver dress with a black tulle petticoat peeking out beneath, as the audience began to applaud enthusiastically and dance in their seats. Molly Goddard's SS18 woman is our kinda girl; she's on her way to a gallery opening and then for a steak. She's fun, she's smart, she's feminine, she's strong. Just three years ago this week, Molly showed her first ever collection for SS15 and my, what a way she's come.
