Molly Goddard's Woman Is Fun, Smart, Feminine, & Strong

For her spring 2018 show, Goddard brought a smile to every face in the densely-packed audience with a procession of relaxed and self-assured models who meandered down the catwalk, some pausing to dance, some pausing to stretch, and some pausing to pose. Edie Campbell began the party, taking the runway in an elegant white voluminous gown, with a glass of wine and cigarette in-hand. The show notes explained the whimsical sense of carefree celebration with the humorous statement: "My doctor told me to watch my drinking. Now I drink in front of a mirror."