Molly Goddard's Woman Is Fun, Smart, Feminine, & Strong

Earlier this week, Refinery29 named Molly Goddard as one of our favorite designers on the London style scene. And this past weekend, the 29-year-old British designer reaffirmed why she's such an uplifting, powerful fashion force.
For her spring 2018 show, Goddard brought a smile to every face in the densely-packed audience with a procession of relaxed and self-assured models who meandered down the catwalk, some pausing to dance, some pausing to stretch, and some pausing to pose. Edie Campbell began the party, taking the runway in an elegant white voluminous gown, with a glass of wine and cigarette in-hand. The show notes explained the whimsical sense of carefree celebration with the humorous statement: "My doctor told me to watch my drinking. Now I drink in front of a mirror."
Advertisement
Whooping erupted throughout the show space each time a model twirled around the raised platforms, while London's Mayor, Sadiq Khan, beamed in the front row. (Apparently his daughter is a big fan of Molly's). A refreshed focus on detail and craft formed the basis of the collection, as silhouettes were refined through cutting and contrasting weights. Goddard's signature colorful and frothy tulle frocks, were interspersed with shimmering sequined pieces, satin structured blazers, pinstriped wrap skirts, and gathered form-fitting dresses. Baby doll dresses were worn over slim trousers, while striped knitwear and black boots or brogues also added a tomboy feel to some of the looks.
Erin O'Connor closed the show — which was both styled and cast by Molly's younger sister Alice — in a glittering silver dress with a black tulle petty coat peeking out beneath as the audience began to applaud enthusiastically and dance in their seats.
Molly Goddard's spring '18 woman is our kind of girl; she's on her way to a gallery opening and then for a steak. She's fun, she's smart, she's feminine, and she's strong. Just three years ago this week, Goddard showed her first-ever collection for spring '15, and my, what a way she's come.
Advertisement