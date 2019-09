16 Two-Tone Looks To Try For Spring

As seen at Roksanda SS18, a pink satin gown layered over trousers in red, yellow or blue is a fresh take on casual elegance. The likes of Céline Molly Goddard and Fyodor Golan have also embraced contrasting colours for their spring collections. Where monochrome has long been the favoured twosome, spring style is going beyond black and white to a world of colour combinations. Of all painterly pairs, pink and red continues to reign supreme, as seen in Kitri's much sought-after Phoebe pink rollneck jumper, which sold out within 48 hours. “Colour blocking is the best way to modernise simple silhouettes and give a vibrant and fashion-forward edge,’' says Haeni Kim, the brand's founder.