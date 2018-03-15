16 Two-Tone Looks To Try For Spring

Have you ever found the perfect jumper, only to get caught between two beautiful shades? Instead of putting yourself through apparel anxiety, why not buy a jumper (or skirt, or dress) that does both colours in one? Whether you call it two-tone, bicolour or colour blocking, the trend is appearing on the catwalk, in beauty – even interior design.
As seen at Roksanda SS18, a pink satin gown layered over trousers in red, yellow or blue is a fresh take on casual elegance. The likes of Céline, Molly Goddard and Fyodor Golan have also embraced contrasting colours for their spring collections. Where monochrome has long been the favoured twosome, spring style is going beyond black and white to a world of colour combinations. Of all painterly pairs, pink and red continues to reign supreme, as seen in Kitri's much sought-after Phoebe pink rollneck jumper, which sold out within 48 hours. “Colour blocking is the best way to modernise simple silhouettes and give a vibrant and fashion-forward edge,’' says Haeni Kim, the brand's founder.
We may have missed our chance at the Phoebe jumper but there's a wealth of two-tone treasures still out there. Click on for our favourites...