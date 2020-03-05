6 Minimalist Beauty Trends To Steal From Fashion Month

Between the record-breaking rainfall in London and the global travel threats from coronavirus, there were a few wrenches thrown into February's Fashion Month. Still, the shows went on, and our street style photographer reaped the benefits. The candid, wind-in-hair photos from the sidewalks of The Big Apple to the Arc de Triomphe have us feeling inspired to both get dressed and get a haircut.
From a quick turnaround on a bad hair day to the French mani 2.0, the beauty looks from the fashion capitals hit on easy-to-copy hair, makeup, and nail-art trends we'll be seeing everywhere this spring. Scroll through this slideshow for CliffNotes tailored to the minimalist who still loves trying new trends.