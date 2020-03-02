These 31 Outfits To Say Goodbye To Seasonal Depression With

After three months of cold-weather misery, March marks the first time we’ve felt anything resembling optimism while standing in front of our puffer-stuffed closets. In between patches of cold and drizzly forecasts are brief flashes of sunlight and occasional days that don’t require three layers of Heattech. It’s the month when wearing what we want finally eclipses wearing what we need, and a return of fun fashion.
Serendipitously, March also directly follows Fashion Month, so there’s plenty in the way of fresh inspiration. The outfits coming out of Fashion Month have felt like visual oxytocin: teddy bear bucket hats and leopard print tights; tonal dressing that’ll have you seeing your tried-and-tired closet staples in new ways; and coats and jackets that are still warm, sure, but are more importantly hot. You can start thinking about ways to creatively layer again, now that you don’t have to hide everything underneath a knee-length sleeping bag coat. Also, there’s the promise of two magical words: Bare Legs.
We rounded up an outfit for you to copy for each and every day of the month. See all 31 of them by clicking through the slideshow ahead.