Move over highlighter green, there’s a new hue in town and its name is seafoam. The colour on everyone’s radar this spring isn’t lime or even olive; it’s a soft green shade that sits somewhere between turquoise, mint and aquamarine.
Over the last few months, seafoam has cemented itself as a pop culture talking point, with Sex Education’s resident genius Viv citing it as her favourite colour. Lara Jean Covey showed some love for the shade, too, wearing a seafoam tulle gown in the final scene of To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You (which we're all still crying over, btw).
Reminiscent of sparkling sea glass, the shade first emerged as an interiors trend, gracing feature walls, plush sofas and bedspreads in any number of Pinterest-worthy homes. Now, thanks to major fashion designers like Christian Siriano and Gucci, the ocean-inspired colour is making its way into our wardrobes, too.
From embroidered headbands to satin skirts, seafoam is here to put a spring in your step as we roll into the warmer months. Scroll through to shop our favourite 30 pieces.
