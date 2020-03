Reminiscent of sparkling sea glass, the shade first emerged as an interiors trend, gracing feature walls, plush sofas and bedspreads in any number of Pinterest-worthy homes . Now, thanks to major fashion designers like Christian Siriano and Gucci , the ocean-inspired colour is making its way into our wardrobes, too.From embroidered headbands to satin skirts , seafoam is here to put a spring in your step as we roll into the warmer months. Scroll through to shop our favourite 30 pieces.