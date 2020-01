The best sweater dresses combine the comfort of a chunky turtleneck with the effortless style of a knit dress (all hail a two-for-one style hack!). Throw on a pair of knee high snakeskin boots for a dressed-up take or go the casual route with chunky sneakers and a fun pair of socks. Whatever you do, don't let winter pass you by without giving one of these hygge dresses a try. So next time you're stuck staring at your closet wondering how to possibly make 23 degrees look remotely chic, consider the 23 cozy frocks ahead.