These Are The Biggest Wedding Trends For 2020, According To Etsy

"Throw tradition out the door!" Johnson advises to any betrothed pair currently prepping their own trip down the aisle. "It's about you, and it's about the story and the relationships that have built up to this moment of your wedding day," she says. It's also no coincidence that this shift in perspective is happening now: the move away from wasteful or outdated trends is reflective of an emerging collective consumer consciousness driven by the global demand for sustainability. With retro color palettes inspired by groovy chartreuse (Etsy's official color of the year), it's not surprising that a vibrant shade of green appeals to the eco-friendly couple that's equally concerned about protecting our planet as they are about the possibility of centerpieces . And with 2020 marking the 100th anniversary since women won the right to vote, the white power pantsuit à la HRC at the 2016 Democratic National Convention is having its own major moment, especially among the anything-but-a-ballgown kind of bride.