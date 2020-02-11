These Are The Biggest Wedding Trends For 2020, According To Etsy

While Johnson encourages embracing these changes whole-heartedly, she also suggests keeping it real with every step along the way. By allowing who you are as a couple to guide the decision-making process, you'll manage to stay afloat in an overwhelming sea of choice. Ahead, we've outlined the top wedding trends of 2020 according to Etsy along with a few handmade and locally-sourced products you might want to consider for your own fabulous fête.