Disney Fans Will Love This Bride's DIY Reception Centerpieces

Disney fairy tales have taught many people about the magic of true love. That powerful lesson is exactly why Ty Junemann and Ashley Idema are such hardcore Disney fans, and why they decided to infuse that magic into their real-life love story.
It started when Ty proposed to Ashley next to Sleeping Beauty's castle in Disneyland. The couple even posed for Disney-themed engagement photos. When it came to planning their wedding, they knew Disney would play a role in this important event as well. That's when Ashley started to get creative.
The wedding ceremony featured unique and subtle nods to Disney. They tied the knot under a wood arbor with butterflies, which looked straight out of one of Snow White or Sleeping Beauty. But the bride's impressive DIY skills really shone when it came to the reception.
Each table was decorated to reflect a different Disney fairy tale. Ashley took the time to collect the different items on each table, and her hard work and creativity paid off. The guests loved their customized tables. According to the photographer Dawn Browne of Degrees North Images, the different props on each table acted as a great way to keep guest mingling all night, as everyone wanted to see how the other tables were decorated. Take a look for yourself, ahead.
It started when Ty proposed to Ashley next to Sleeping Beauty's castle in Disneyland. The couple even posed for Disney-themed engagement photos. When it came to planning their wedding, they knew Disney would play a role in this important event as well. That's when Ashley started to get creative.
The wedding ceremony featured unique and subtle nods to Disney. They tied the knot under a wood arbor with butterflies, which looked straight out of one of Snow White or Sleeping Beauty. But the bride's impressive DIY skills really shone when it came to the reception.
Each table was decorated to reflect a different Disney fairy tale. Ashley took the time to collect the different items on each table, and her hard work and creativity paid off. The guests loved their customized tables. According to the photographer Dawn Browne of Degrees North Images, the different props on each table acted as a great way to keep guest mingling all night, as everyone wanted to see how the other tables were decorated. Take a look for yourself, ahead.