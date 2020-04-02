What is the purpose of accessories if not to decorate our outsides with little hints about who we are on the inside? Jewelry has the power to say a lot about its wearer, like what their belief system is, their marriage status, if they're vying for a bit of good luck, and so much more. It also offers a peek at each person's unique taste, functioning as accent pieces to an overall ensemble that speaks to the colors and details at the foundation of personal style. And as far as trends go, jewelry styles are very much reflective of the greater social and emotional shifts arriving in waves at the change of each new season.
Thanks to the internet and its treasure trove of information, we can actually see what's currently trending based on the behaviors of its cyber shoppers. And what's sure is that people are searching for a lot more than florals for spring (although birth flowers are definitely happening at the moment... more on that below).
While some trends may come as a surprise — all hail the return of the belly button ring! — others make sense given the sociopolitical context in which we currently live, operate, and consume. A shiny, enameled pop of color, for example, can be a welcome bright spot to help us through temporary moments of darkness. A comeback of styles from generations past can evoke a comforting sense of nostalgia. Then there are popular pieces that represent the future we hope to see more of from the fashion world: upcycled, sustainable, made with a heaping dose of thoughtfulness and care.
Ahead, we've rounded up eight of the most-searched jewelry categories on Etsy right now that you can scroll through and explore while surfing that trend wave straight into spring.
Female Forms
Go ahead and let that lady power dangle from your neck or your earlobes with jewelry pieces inspired by the female form. Etsy reports a 46% increase in searches for boob jewelry and we're very much on board.
Belly Button Rings
Here's some fun fashion news: belly button rings are back! Yes, we're talking Britney-Spears-with-a-python levels of accessorizing. Etsy sellers are creating refined options (this includes faux belly button rings) with searches for the category up 20% on Etsy.
Birth Flowers
A cousin to the ever-popular birthstone, birth flowers are a blooming trend on Etsy with a 69% increase in searches.
Grand-Millennial Style
Some may call it "granny chic," others may call it "heirloom-inspired." However you choose to describe this antique-like jewelry trend, Etsy has seen a 48% increase in searches for women’s brooches, a 14% increase in searches for lockets, a 19% increase in searches for vintage clip earrings, and a 39% increase in searches for glasses chains.
Ear Cuffs
Ear cuffs are climbing in popularity with a 14% increase in searches for them on Etsy. From very on-trend pearl iterations of the style to over-the-top embellished pieces, there are plenty of options to choose from.
Recycled Metal
Beautiful things don't have to come at the expense of our beautiful world. The importance of conscious consumerism in the fashion world cannot be underestimated, and the jewelry space is no exception. It appears shoppers are starting to get it by making more sustainable purchases with a 14% increase in Etsy searches for recycled, reused, or reclaimed metal rings and an 18% increase in searches for recycled, reused, or reclaimed gold.
Enamel
For a bit of color and shine, handmade and vintage enamel jewelry is the way to go — and accessory fiends are well aware. According to Etsy, searches for enamel rings have increased 19% and while those for enamel necklaces are up 12%.
Beaded Earrings
Who doesn't love a little sartorial drama? From bold shoulder dusters to stand-out studs to ear-friendly door knockers, beaded earring searches have popped 7% on Etsy.
