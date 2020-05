In order to flaunt a well-rounded bikini drawer, there are a few classic styles that must be present: a little black bikini , something stringy , a bandeau , and, if your use of the word “classic” is as lenient as ours, a tie-dye bikini . Hear me out: Whereas tie-dye used to live only in our summer camp memories, the kitschy swirl pattern has since become a wardrobe staple on the fashion scene, with luxury brands like Collina Strada , Paco Rabanne, R13, and Prada all sending grown-up iterations of the print down the runway the past few fashion seasons. The last three months have particularly seen a spike as our newfound affinity for at-home tie-dyeing continues to grow during this quarantine. And since the weather’s finally starting to warm up, taking our beloved tie-dye sweatsuits off the table, we’re turning to swimwear to get our fix of fashion’s favorite print.