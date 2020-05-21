As we speak, every swimsuit label, from Frankies to Peixoto, is throwing its hat in the tie-dye ring, with bra-tops, bandeaus, and triangle silhouettes all being dipped and dyed. If bright and colorful à la The Grateful Dead is your goal, look no further than ethical swimwear brand Ack. For something less in-your-face, opt for a Solid & Striped suit so subtle only a trained eye in tie-dye would be able to spot the print poolside.